Man convicted in HPU assault

Jan. 17—HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man who was arrested and charged in December 2021 with trying to sexually assault two students at a High Point University dormitory room was convicted last week in Guilford County Superior Court.

Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed was convicted on all but one charge and sentenced to a minimum of 24 years and eight months in prison, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office that prosecuted the case.

Saieed was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree rape, one count of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and two counts of breaking and entering. A jury convicted him of all charges except one of the attempted rape counts, the District Attorney's Office told The High Point Enterprise. Saieed was given active, consecutive sentences for each offense.

The case stemmed from a break-in at HPU on Dec. 5, 2021, with the defendant caught on closed-circuit camera on campus, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At 6:15 a.m., High Point Police Department officers were called after a man got on campus and reached the North Residence Hall under false pretenses, university officials said at the time. Two students were able to leave the room where the man went.

Saieed, who at the time was 39 years old, fled campus but was arrested about 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Redding Drive, a residential area near Green Drive and Ward Avenue.

Saieed had a criminal record before his arrest at HPU.

He was charged in 2012 with attempted rape, assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon in Raleigh, where he lived at the time. A woman reported that he tried to attack her after bumping her bicycle with his SUV.

Saieed was convicted in 2013 on a charge of felonious restraint, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

