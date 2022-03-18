Man convicted of injuring 7-week-old sentenced to 50 years in prison

Mar. 18—A Parker County jury sentenced a Springtown man they had convicted of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury or death to 50 years in prison in a nearly two week trial that concluded Thursday in Weatherford.

Kaleb Ray Eisenmann, 24, was charged with several offenses in connection with injuring Jax Eisenmann, the 7-week-old child that he was raising with his girlfriend, in an offense that occurred on February 14, 2019. After six hours of deliberation on Wednesday, jurors returned with a verdict finding Eisenmann guilty of the first degree felony injury to a child offense.

"This was an abusive head trauma case," said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. "Essentially, Mr. Eisenmann became frustrated because Jax would not stop crying. He either put him down very hard or shook him vigorously, causing irreparable brain damage."

Evidence presentation began last week when Jax's mother testified Tuesday. Through tears, she told jurors how she and her mother took Jax to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Azle on Valentine's Day, 2019. After doctors quickly realized he needed a higher level of care, she rode with Jax in an ambulance to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. She told jurors how, on March 1, after extensive discussions with palliative care doctors, she made the decision to put Jax on hospice. He passed away on March 20, 2019.

Assistant District Attorneys Susan Pruett and Abby Placke, who tried the case for the prosecution, called 11 doctors and a nurse practitioner, most of whom work at CCMC. Through their testimony, jurors were told how Jax's extensive brain injury stopped blood from properly oxygenating his brain.

Eisenmann's attorneys called a medical examiner from Williamson County, who said that he believed Jax's death was caused by a viral infection. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner, radiologists, neurologist, neuropathologist, pediatric ophthalmologist, pediatricians, palliative care doctor, emergency room doctor and the director of the CCMC Care Team all testified that the defense expert was wrong and that Jax's injuries were caused by trauma.

During an interview played for jurors, Eisenmann made several inculpatory statements to an investigator with the Parker County Sheriff's Office, including: "I was getting frustrated and I was just trying to get him to calm down." "I didn't slam him, but did set him down really hard" and his head did bounce up." "I picked him up a little hard but... it was hard enough to probably cause an injury."

During the trial, Eisenmann testified that he suffers from bipolar syndrome and, sometimes, he gets frustrated and has "fits", which he said can happen instantaneously and come and go rapidly. He admitted being frustrated with Jax on February 14 and having "a fit" and set him down in frustration.

"This was a helpless baby whose life was taken because of Mr. Eisenmann's selfishness," Placke said. "He put Jax's mother in the unimaginable position of having to make end of life decisions for her infant son."

"I want to thank all of the staff from Cook Children's Medical Center that we worked with on this case," Pruett said. "They were incredible. They took difficult, medical terminology and diagnostic information and made it understandable to both us and the jurors. More importantly, their work with Jax and his family was the best of medical care and was undertaken with the utmost compassion."

Jurors deliberated for four hours Thursday before returning with a 50 year prison sentence.

"This was a very difficult case," Swain said. "I really appreciate the time and effort invested by our prosecutors, the medical community, law enforcement, and ultimately the jury, all of whom were necessary to get justice for this baby."

Under Texas parole law, Eisenmann will be eligible for release after he has served 25 years, Swain said.

"Of course, just because he is eligible for parole doesn't mean that they have to release him."

The case was tried in the 43rd District Court, with Judge Craig Towson presiding.