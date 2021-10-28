Man convicted of intentionally hitting someone with car in St. Lawrence County

Oct. 28—CANTON — Christopher A. Mousaw, 59, of St. Regis Falls, was unanimously found guilty on Wednesday after a jury trial in St. Lawrence County Court of first-degree assault — intent to cause serious injury with a dangerous instrument, a felony.

At the time of his arrest, police said that Mr. Mousaw threatened the victim with an umbrella, knocked him down, and then ran over his right leg, which resulted in a broken right leg for the victim. The incident occurred Sept. 12, 2019, on Route 458 in Hopkinton.

After the verdict, Mr. Mousaw was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail pending his sentencing on Dec. 14.

Mr. Mousaw faces a minimum sentence of five years in state prison with a maximum sentence of 25 years, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.