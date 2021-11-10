Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for death of infant son sentenced to prison

Donald McConnell appeared for a sentencing hearing in St. Clair County Circuit Court Wednesday.

A St. Clair County Circuit Court judge told a Port Huron man who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his infant son that he didn't deserve to have any more children or have a relationship with his four surviving children.

"When I heard you were smoking meth in that room with that baby right next to you, I was appalled," Judge Cynthia Lane said before Donald McConnell's sentencing hearing Wednesday. "You are responsible for this child's death, period."

McConnell was sentenced to between 10 and 22 1/2 years in prison with credit for one year served.

McConnell's attorney, Frederick Lepley, said his client is extremely remorseful and while McConnell was negligent while taking care of his son, his son's death was not intentional.

McConnell said he was sorry to his son, the courts, his family and anyone else harmed by his actions. He said he has had a drug addiction for many years and will use the jail's resources and classes to get sober and become a productive member of society upon his release.

"It was an accident, it was mistake that I have to live with and relive most nights," McConnell said.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Sparling said even after the death of his son, McConnell talked about getting out of jail to use drugs, showing that he is not remorseful.

"What he did was extremely abusive...He kills the one child he has contact with because he chose to smoke methamphetamine and pass out after an all-night bender," Sparling said.

Lane said McConnell was involved in communications with the intent of obtaining drugs the morning of his child's death.

McConnell was convicted by a jury of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse, possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and maintaining a drug house in September.

Port Huron Police were called to an unresponsive 2-month-old boy in the 800 block of Sedgwick Street in Port Huron on March 24, 2020. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Marcy Kuehn has said.

Story continues

Police have said McConnell was under the influence of a controlled substance when he was caring for the child, leading to his arrest in October 2020.

During his examination hearing in November 2020, Daniel Spitz, St. Clair and Macomb counties chief medical examiner and forensic pathologist, said the child likely died face-down in an adult bed with an adult sleeping in the bed. The cause of death was a sudden, unexpected injury due to a hazardous environment and a contributory cause of death was methamphetamine asphyxiation.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Man convicted for death of infant son sentenced to prison