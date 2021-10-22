Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in January 2019 shooting in Kansas City

A jury on Friday convicted a Kansas City man for the January 2019 shooting that killed 23-year-old Cameron Douglas.

Jason Cook was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting Douglas in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

On Jan. 21, 2019, police responded to the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive where they found Douglas dead on the front stoop of an apartment building.

The Jackson County jury recommended up to six years in prison.

Douglas’ family was devastated by the verdict and had hoped for a murder conviction, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release. They were also shocked by the recommended sentence.

“We share the disappointment of our victim’s family,” Baker said. “But this is our system of justice and we greatly support it even when it disappoints us. We also are proud of the way our prosecutors and staff fought for this family.”

A Jackson County judge will sentence Cook at a future hearing, but his sentence will be capped at a maximum of six years because of the jury’s verdict.