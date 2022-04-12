Man convicted in kidnapping of 12-year-old Broomfield girl

Apr. 11—A 29-year-old man has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping of a 12-year-old Broomfield girl in 2019.

A Broomfield County jury found Shane Hammond guilty on Fridayafter a five-day trial, according to a news release from District Attorney Brian Mason.

On Aug. 19, 2019, the 12-year-old was walking home from Westlake Middle School in the Broadlands in Broomfield when Hammond was waiting outside of his truck and pushed the girl inside when she walked by. The girl escaped as Hammond attempted to drive away.

According to the release, the use of surveillance video captured in the area and months of investigative work by the Broomfield Police Department allowed them to identify Hammond, who was arrested in March 2020.

"This case represents every child and parent's worst nightmare," Mason said in the news release. "The defendant's actions were unconscionable and despicable. His actions cannot diminish the bravery of this 12-year-old girl, however. She is an inspiration to our entire community. I am thankful to the Broomfield Police Department for their extraordinary work on this case, our prosecutors and staff for securing a conviction, and the jury for reaching a just verdict."

Hammond is being held without bond until sentencing on June 3 at 8:30 a.m.