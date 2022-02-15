Man convicted of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Las Cruces sentenced to 50 years

Jacob Gonzales, 25, is being held without bond as of Sept. 14, 2020 for the charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery against a household member and interference with communication.

This article contains discussion and description of sexual assault and sexual violence. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org/contactLAS

LAS CRUCES - A man convicted of kidnapping a woman with the intent to sexually assault her was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

Jacob P. Gonzales, 26, was convicted in October 2021 of kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense, conspiracy to kidnap, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against a household member, and interference with communication.

Gonzales was arrested in El Paso in August 2020 after police said he and his cousin, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baca, forced Gonzales' ex-girlfriend into their car at gunpoint in Las Cruces. Gonzales and Baca later forced the woman to remove her clothes then take a shower before she was able to get away, an affidavit stated.

Gonzales was arrested in October 2020 and was held without bond ever since. The charges against Baca, which were identical to the charges against Gonzales, were dismissed by prosecutors in March 2021.

Gonzales was sentenced to 22 years for the kidnapping charge, 13 years for the conspiracy charge, 10 years for the aggravated battery charge, 4 years for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, and 364 days for everything else.

