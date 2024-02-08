Man convicted of kidnapping, killing 4-year-old Lexington County girl in 1986

After three days of hearing evidence in a decades-old missing person case, a Lexington County jury on Thursday convicted Thomas McDowell of kidnapping and murdering 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez in 1986.

Prosecutors laid out the evidence against McDowell, a man who was arrested in 2022, more than 35 years after Jessica was taken from her bedroom in a Lexington mobile home.

After the state rested its case Thursday, defendant Thomas McDowell told the court he would not testify in his own defense, and the defense team of David Mauldin and Sarah Mauldin rested without calling any witnesses of their own.

The jury began deliberating around 1:15 p.m., after both sides made their closing arguments.

Kinli Abee with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office tasked the jury with delivering justice to the Gutierrez family.

“For 38 years they wondered who came into their house, who took that little girl, who is the man in the magic hat,” Abee told the jury. “They don’t have to wonder anymore, because the man in the magic hat has been sitting in this courtroom all week.”

She laid out the web of connections tying McDowell to Jessica’s abduction: a fingerprint on the window, the finding of a cigarette that was the same brand he smoked at the Gutierrez home, and his appearance, which matched the description given by Jessica’s sister of the kidnapper, down to the cowboy hats he wore that a 6-year-old could have identified as a “magic hat.”

Abee also said McDowell himself had confessed to the crime to a jailhouse friend, Michael Fowler, someone Abee said had no reason to make up a story and couldn’t have known so many details without the killer telling him.

In her closing argument, Sarah Mauldin argued that the case against McDowell is too circumstantial for jurors to not have reasonable doubt about his guilt. She argued there was no evidence McDowell has ever committed sexual acts on a child before or since Jessica’s disappearance. There is also no reason to think he bore any ill will toward the Gutierrez family, Mauldin said, for whom he had done work on their home some months before. That could explain the fingerprint on the home’s window, she said.

She said it was unbelievable Jessica’s sister Rebecca — who testified that she squinted her eyes the night Jessica was taken — could have made out so many details of the man who took her sister. It’s particularly unbelievable because Rebecca testified that the room was illuminated by the moonlight in the window when the moon that night set at 7 p.m., Sarah Mauldin said.

Mauldin also said Rebecca’s behavior at the time — sleeping through the night, waking up to play with her siblings, eating breakfast and only mentioning the abduction when her mother asked — suggested that she didn’t see her sister being taken, and “the man in the magic hat” is something she’s come to believe because of the trauma of the event.

She also questioned Fowler’s reliability as a witness. Mauldin argued that Fowler’s claim that McDowell said he cut up a girl “with a machete” is too extreme and would have likely created more physical evidence.

“It’s human nature to expect answers,” Mauldin said, “but the fact is we don’t know what happened to Jessica and may never know.”

Since Jessica’s body has never been found, prosecutors worked Thursday to establish that Jessica is dead.

FBI analyst Amy Paparozzi testified that she did an exhaustive search using specialized law enforcement databases as well as publicly available information and could not find anyone living in the United States with Jessica’s information.

Jonathan Leader, an archaeologist who has conducted searches to find Jessica’s body, testified that a body Jessica’s size likely would not have remained intact for long because of animal predation and the acidity of the soil. There’s even less likelihood if the attacker dismembered Jessica after killing her.

But the defense disputed that evidence. Sarah Mauldin got Paparozzi to say she could not search for any other names that a living Jessica might be using today, and David Mauldin solicited from Leader that he may not have been able to find Jessica’s body because she was never there.