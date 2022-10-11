Man convicted of kidnapping, murdering Boston woman to learn his fate Tuesday

BOSTON, Mass. – The Providence man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Boston woman three years ago will learn his fate in federal court in Boston Tuesday.

In June, a federal jury found 36-year-old Louis Coleman guilty of kidnapping resulting in death in the murder of 23-year-old Jassy Correia, of Boston.

Prosecutors presented a mountain of evidence throughout the month-long trial, arguing Coleman enticed Correia, lured her into his car, held her against her will, and ultimately killed her in February 2019.

Correia’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in the back of Coleman’s car when he was eventually tracked down days later in Delaware.

Prosecutors said Correia died of strangulation and had suffered blunt force trauma to her head, torso, upper body and neck.

The defense never denied that Coleman killed Correia but tried to argue there was no kidnapping and that Correia went with Coleman willingly. They argued her death was the result of a fight that she started.

The federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death holds a mandatory sentence of death or life in prison. Prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty, so it’s expected Coleman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Coleman is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m.

