Man convicted of kidnapping and rape faces life sentence

A Ouachita Parish jury unanimously convicted a Monroe for an April 2021 rape and kidnapping, Fourth Judicial District Court officials said Monday.

Doyle Shannon was convicted of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Multiple witnesses testified over the course of the seven-day trial, including the investigative officer, expert medical witnesses, the victim and the defendant.

Shannon is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23 and is facing life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Ouachita Parish jury convicts man of rape and kidnapping