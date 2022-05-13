Man convicted of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers to be sentenced Friday

On Friday, a judge in Osceola County will decide the fate of the man convicted of murdering two Kissimmee police officers in 2017.

A jury found Everett Miller guilty in 2019 of shooting and killing Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard.

That same jury unanimously recommended sentencing him to die.

A judge will be the one to formally decide Friday whether Miller, now 50, will be sentenced to death or life in prison.

At Miller’s sentencing hearings, held in September, the families of both officers testified about their loss.

In an effort to save Miller’s life, his defense team called people who had served with the former Marine to testify about his honorable career and changes to his behavior that they noticed in the days leading up to the murders.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

