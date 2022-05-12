Man convicted of killing 3 people in Dayton sentenced to life in prison

A Dayton man convicted of murder in connection to the deaths of three people in 2020 has learned how long he will be in prison.

Octavius Humphrey Sr., 41, of Dayton was found guilty last month on six counts of murder in connection to the triple homicide that happened on Nov. 24.

On Thursday, Humphrey was sentenced to 66 years to life in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., said that Humphrey shot and killed three men inside a home on N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Police were dispatched to a home on N. Gettysburg Avenue after one of the victims called 911 to say he and two others were shot. Upon arrival they discovered the bodies of Dontay Alston, Michael Jackson and Justin Wilson.

A Dayton police report shows officers recovered more than 4.5 pounds of drugs, including marijuana, as part of their investigation into the shooting.

According to court records, police found ammo that matched the shell casings found at the shooting scene were recovered from Humphrey’s home on Morgan Avenue in Trotwood. Investigators also said they found over $4,500 with rubber bands matching those found at the shooting scene. Marijuana bagged like marijuana found at the shooting scene also was found at Humphrey’s home.

Police said several weapons were recovered and it appeared only one person fired shots.

In addition to the murder indictments, Humphrey was indicted for three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, three counts felonious assault causing serious physical harm, one count of having weapons while under disability prior offense of violence and one count of having weapons while under disability prior drug conviction.

Humphrey was found guilty on all charges after a jury trial in last month.



