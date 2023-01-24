Man convicted of killing, disposing of girlfriend's body in Irondequoit

An Irondequoit man was convicted Monday of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body in 2021.

Seth Larson, 41, was found guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and concealment of a corpse in the killing of Lisa Shuler, 37, in May 2021. Shuler was a student at the Isabella Graham Hart School of Nursing, which is part of Rochester Regional Health and was set to graduate in November 2021.

A friend contacted police, leading authorities to discover Shuler's body beneath a tarp in the house she shared with Larson in Irondequoit. Pieces of her body were later found in nearby Durand Lake in Durand Eastman Park.

"Seth Larson brutally killed his girlfriend Lisa Shuler,someone he was supposed to love,” said First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. “He had no respect for Lisa even after her death, as he dismembered and concealed her body."

Larson fled Rochester and was apprehended in Weston, West Virginia before being extradited to Monroe County.

Larson is expected to be sentenced on March 2 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

