Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend and attempting gruesome coverup with brother

A pair of brothers were convicted for their parts in the 2018 murder of a Newark woman and their botched attempt to conceal the killing by placing her body in a garbage bag filled with corrosive chemicals, which they left behind an abandoned home as her corpse decomposed for days, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jurors delivered the verdict Monday, finding Gualberto Lebron, 37, of Newark, guilty on 21 of 24 possible counts, including murder, assault, sexual assault, burglary, witness tampering, desecrating human remains, conspiracy, and child endangerment.

Commenting on the killing and grisly coverup, Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells calling Lebron's actions “monstrous."

Sebastian Bio, who represented Lebron during the four-week trial, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In May 2018, Lebron fled the home of his ex-girlfriend Julia Vega, who was 30 years old at the time of her murder and the mother of her killer's children, following a domestic violence incident during which authorities claimed he strangled and sexually assaulted Vega in her Newark home.

A manhunt ensued. But four days later, he returned to Vega's apartment, breaking his way inside, and killed her, prosecutors argued. After cleaning the murder scene and wrapping her body in a rug, Lebron allegedly hid Vega's remains for days while he devised how to dispose of them, according to official accounts of the crime.

With the help of his brother, Gilberto, 38, also of Newark, the two placed Vega's body in a trash bag, along with chemicals intended to hasten the decomposition of her corpse, which they hid on a property in Irvington, where it was discovered on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the state.

The same panel convicted Gilberto Lebron of desecrating human remains, hindering prosecution and conspiracy charges for helping his brother evade arrest and obscure Vega's murder.

Gualberto Lebron faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder conviction. Gilberto Lebron could face up to 10 years in prison for desecrating human remains. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on April 3.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark NJ brothers convicted in 2018 murder, grisly coverup