Man convicted of killing friend in 1997 set to be executed in Oklahoma next month

A man convicted of killing his friend and co-worker in 1997 is set to be executed in Oklahoma next month.

Supporters spoke on Tuesday about why they think Oklahoma should stop the execution, even though he’s confessed to the crimes.

It’s been more than 25 years since Coddington was arrested for fatally beating Albert Troy Hale for not giving him $50 for drugs. Since that arrest, Coddington’s attorney claims he has changed.

“And I can say without hesitation that James Coddington is the most deeply and sincerely remorseful person I have ever represented,” said Emma Rolls, attorney for Coddington.

The federal public defender said her client was raised by abusive, addicted parents. She said by age seven, he was already huffing paint and was strung out on cocaine by 15.

“James had nothing, every single person in his family, and I would mind you ... that most of his brothers ended up incarcerated for drug-related crimes,” Rolls said.

Advocates for the death row inmate said Coddington’s remorse and good behavior in jail qualify him for clemency.

“Justice is not killing an inmate for the victim’s family, that’s what we hear from the Attorney Generals over and over, that’s what justice is. That is vengeance,” said the Rev. Don Heath, Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.

While a recommendation can be made by a state board, the final decision is up to Gov. Kevin Stitt. With the clemency hearing less than a week away, Oklahoma’s attorney general said he would not comment on the case.

Coddington’s clemency hearing before the Pardon and Parole Board is Tuesday, July 26 while his execution is set for Aug. 25.



