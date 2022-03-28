Man convicted of killing homeless woman in October given maximum prison sentence

A Montgomery County judge handed-down the maximum prison sentence for a Dayton man convicted of shooting and killing a woman in October, according to prosecutors.

Ricky Renado Hill, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Faith Guffey, 25, in October 2021, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a media release. Hill will be eligible for parole after serving 22 and a half years in prison.

Hill had been released from prison just months before the deadly shooting after serving 28 years in prison for an attempted murder conviction, the spokesperson said.

Guffey was shot in the head on Caho Street in Dayton October 11. She was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Court records indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a stolen cell phone.

Additional details were not available.