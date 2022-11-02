Man convicted of killing of Karen Leticia Castro Martinez in Indianapolis

Update: Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder for the shooting death of Karen Leticia Castro Martinez, according to a Nov. 2, 2022 news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 12. Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the woman's last name.

Indianapolis police have arrested a man in Floyd County in connection to a homicide reported Saturday night on the city's southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 28-year-old Marco Pacheco-Aleman was taken into custody Sunday for his alleged involvement in the Saturday night slaying of a woman in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

Police were called to the apartment complex shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and found an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman,later identified as 23-year-old Karen Leticia Castro Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the fatal incident was a domestic issue, police said.

Detectives also learned that 7-year-old Marco Antonio Jimenes Castro was in possible danger. The boy was reported missing after being seen getting into a gray colored car.

The boy was found safe and unharmed shortly after midnight, police said. Additional information about where he was found has not been released.

As the investigation continued, officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department made contact with a man stopped in a vehicle along the side of the highway. Floyd County is located in southern Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville.

Deputies identified the male in the vehicle as Pacheco-Aleman and learned he was being sought for questioning by IMPD. IMPD Homicide detectives traveled to Floyd County where they arrested the suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will review the case and make a final charging decision. According to online jail records, he faces one preliminary charge of murder.

If you or someone you know is involved in an abusive relationship, IMPD urges you to seek assistance from one of the Domestic Violence Awareness partners in Indianapolis, such as the Julian Center which can be reached at 317-920-9320.

If you are currently experiencing abuse and not in immediate danger, police say you should contact IMPD's non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 so that an officer can help.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

