Man convicted of killing near Kern County Museum, attempting to murder woman

Feb. 17—A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday in the shooting death of a man standing near Stramler Park while also trying to murder a woman during the same incident, the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Gregory Aguilar and a woman were walking around K and 38th streets — near the Kern County Museum — when Daniel Lopez Santiago got out of a vehicle and fired multiple times at the pair in December 2020.

Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds, while the woman was struck but survived after taken to Kern Medical. Alfredo Naranjo was charged as the alleged getaway driver, but a Kern County jury hung on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges. A retrial for Naranjo is set for April.

Bakersfield Police Department officers found Lopez Santiago and the vehicle used during the shooting near a mobile home park in Palmdale, where Lopez Santiago's relatives live, the DA's office wrote in a news release. A 9 mm semiautomatic handgun taken from Lopez Santiago's relatives' home — where the defendant was visiting — was also connected to the murder, the DA's office wrote.

Lopez Santiago is scheduled to be sentenced March 16 where he could get 75 years to life in prison.