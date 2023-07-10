Man convicted of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer sentenced to life in prison

Christian Bey, the man convicted of fatally shooting an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in 2019, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In April, after just one day of deliberations, a jury decided that Bey was guilty of murder in the first for killing Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.

UPDATE: CHRISTIAN BEY WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON.



A judge sentence Bey to life without parole this morning. Bey was found guilty in the 2019 murder of off-duty Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall back in April. pic.twitter.com/yJugFXt915 — Talia Kirkland (@talia_kirkland) July 10, 2023

Previous coverage: Retrial underway for man accused of killing off-duty Pittsburgh police officer in 2019

Throughout the case, prosecutors said Hall was attempting to be the peacemaker when a block party in Homewood turned rowdy.

They said Hall interjected to diffuse the situation but was instead shot in the back three times by Bey.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for more information as details become available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge, SWAT called after suspects flee 15-year-old shot, killed in Aliquippa 17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh VIDEO: Damar Hamlin hosts free CPR training at PNC Park as part of Pittsburgh visit DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts