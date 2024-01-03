Man convicted of killing Orange County teen returns to court for resentencing trial

A man convicted of killing a teenager is set to return to court Wednesday in Orange County ahead of another resentencing trial.

Bessman Okafor was convicted of killing Alex Zalidvar.

His death sentence was reversed because of a Florida Supreme Court decision.

Watch: Mistrial declared in resentencing trial of Bessman Okafor, who murdered 19-year-old Alex Zaldavar

However, the case was later put back in question because of a change in the law.

Last year, a resentencing trial was derailed when a judge declared a mistrial after a juror said she spoke about the case outside the courtroom.

Watch: Dismissed Bessman Okafor retrial juror faces Orange County judge in mistrial case

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

