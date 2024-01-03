Man convicted of killing Orange County teen returns to court for resentencing trial
A man convicted of killing a teenager is set to return to court Wednesday in Orange County ahead of another resentencing trial.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Bessman Okafor was convicted of killing Alex Zalidvar.
His death sentence was reversed because of a Florida Supreme Court decision.
Watch: Mistrial declared in resentencing trial of Bessman Okafor, who murdered 19-year-old Alex Zaldavar
However, the case was later put back in question because of a change in the law.
Last year, a resentencing trial was derailed when a judge declared a mistrial after a juror said she spoke about the case outside the courtroom.
Watch: Dismissed Bessman Okafor retrial juror faces Orange County judge in mistrial case
Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.