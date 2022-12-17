Man convicted of killing his sister’s boyfriend in North Highlands home they shared

A man was convicted this week of second-degree murder for the 2020 stabbing death of his sister’s boyfriend in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Jerry Gene Lokey, 60, moved into a home in 2019 with his sister and her boyfriend, Jerome Wobbe, county prosecutors said in a news release. Lokey and Wobbe’s relationship became “increasingly hostile” over the next year.

On Dec. 20, 2020, according to the release, Lokey and Wobbe got into a heated argument. Lokey grabbed a knife and told Wobbe to leave or he would “poke” him — and Wobbe complied and left.

Lokey then had a friend come to the home, according to prosecutors, and the friend and Wobbe got in a fistfight, after which Lokey fatally stabbed Wobbe with a large knife.

About 7:20 p.m., deputies were called to the 4600 block of Long Branch Drive to respond to a report of the stabbing, according to previous reporting by The Bee.

Deputies found Wobbe with wounds to his upper body. Medics pronounced him dead a short time later. Lokey told deputies at the time that he had been involved in the incident.

Lokey is being held at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center without bail. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 1, when he faces a maximum prison sentence of 16 years to life.