Man convicted in killing spree gets new charges

An accused serial killer who already pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in York and Chester counties is now in jail in Memphis to face charges there.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson killed five people across three states in 2021, prosecutors said.

The deadly shooting in Memphis was their last killing, the prosecutors said.

The couple pleaded guilty in their charges in South Carolina in November 2022 after they were arrested in Chester County.

They were sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Prosecutors in all the states involved agreed to those conditions.

Simpson already pleaded guilty to her charges in Memphis.

terry who is due in court Monday.

