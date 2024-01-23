Man convicted of killing two in Shelby could get a new trial

Mario Wilson

A man sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman and child could get a new trial.

Mario Rodriques Wilson was sent to prison nearly three years ago for the deaths of 3-year-old Liam Murray and 22-year-old Miranda Woods. He was also convicted for paralyzing a third person with shots he fired on Oct. 27, 2016.

A recent decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals does not say Wilson is innocent, but it does say the court erred in the way it handled an objection related to jury selection.

Violent morning

Police were called to a home on Whisnant Street in Shelby shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Three 911 calls came in regarding a shooting that morning. In one, a woman could be heard screaming, begging for someone to help her baby.

When officers arrived, they found Murray in the living room, dead from gunshot wounds to the head. Woods was found in the hallway, killed by a shot to the face.

Jerroid Shippy was on the floor of the living room suffering multiple gunshot wounds that left him paralyzed.

In an initial sweep of the home, officers pointed out a 9mm weapon on the living room floor and areas where shell casings littered the home, according to bodycam footage shown at trial.

Wilson was later charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was found guilty by a jury in 2020.

Wilson, now 34, is being held at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.

Points of appeal

In the appeal, the defendant said the court erred by denying a motion to dismiss the case, and that it didn’t follow proper procedure following an objection during jury selection.

The first argument said after evidence was presented, there wasn’t enough to convict, and the case should be dismissed.

That appeal was denied.

A second argument said the court didn’t use proper procedure when the defense objected to the state excusing potential jurors who were Black females.

The state said it made peremptory challenge for two potential jurors because they knew relatives connected to the case, while the defense said others were not passed on who also knew people related to the case.

While the judge listened to both the prosecution and defense on the reasoning they used to pick jurors, there should have been what’s called a Batson hearing to determine the validity of the matter before making a ruling.

According to the recent Court of Appeals decision:

“In the event that the trial court conducts an adequate Batson hearing and determines no purposeful discrimination occurred, defendant’s conviction will remain undisturbed as no error will have occurred at trial. However, in the event the trial court rules in defendant’s favor on his Batson challenge, defendant shall receive a new trial.”

