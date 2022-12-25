Man convicted of killing wife, 5 children wants release of medical, psychiatric records

Nearly one month after a Naples man accused of killing his wife and five children more than 13 years ago was considered competent in court, he's asking for additional release of his medical records.

According to a Dec. 15 motion, Mesac Damas, 46, asked the Florida Department of Corrections to release his May medical and psychiatric records.

The motion, in response to a Dec. 12 subpoena where the state sought the release of Damas' records, alleges they're relevant to a pending proceeding; lead to the discovery of admissible evidence; haven't been previously obtained in discovery; and aren't available in the state's archives.

Deemed competent in court:Naples man accused of killing wife, 5 kids more than 13 years ago deemed competent in court

Throwback:The 2010s: A look back at the biggest stories in Collier, Lee counties

The state sought the release of Damas' physical condition and medical treatment during a Nov. 15 hearing.

During that hearing, Damas complained about chest pains, court records indicate. Jail personnel took him to the emergency room Nov. 17.

"Due to continuing and persistent health-related issues, Mr. Damas requests that he not be brought to Collier County for the evidentiary hearing," court records from a recent hearing read in part.

The state alleged the complications arose from Damas' refusal to eat or drink while he was at the Collier County Jail. During that hearing, Damas said he refused to eat or drink as he believed the edibles were "poisoned," records indicate.

Records indicate he's receiving treatment for diabetes.

Damas pleaded guilty to the six murder counts Sept. 5, 2017. His death penalty trial followed in late 2018.

On Nov. 7, Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich ruled that Damas is fit to proceed to a post-conviction hearing, court records show. He's attempting to appeal his sentence.

Through statute, he's eligible for the hearing because several experts found him competent.

Story continues

Damas killed Guerline Dieu Damas, and their five children — Michzach, 9, Marven, 6, Maven, 5, Megan, 3, and Morgan, 1 — slicing their throats with a filet knife in their North Naples townhouse.

Court records indicate his attorneys presented a motion to waive Damas from the evidentiary hearing, which would determine the fate of his death row appeal.

They claimed that traveling for the hearing would disrupt his daily medication schedule and dosage. He's incarcerated at Union Correctional Institution in Railford, a little more than 300 miles from Southwest Florida.

The motion argued that while incarcerated at the Collier County Jail, a disruption to his medication has caused Damas anxiety.

"The emotional and physical stress of being transported back and forth from death row is something Mr. Damas wishes to avoid if possible," the motion said in part.

Background to Damas' case

In late 2018, Florida's Supreme Court affirmed six death sentences for six murders in Damas' case.

Damas was sentenced in October 2017 after he pleaded guilty to the six murder counts.

The sentencing brought the case to a close after it had dragged on for more than eight years amid seemingly endless delays.

Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk had called the killings “the most horrific and violent event” in county history.

Damas fled to Port au Prince, Haiti, where he was born and raised. But authorities located him days later.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: North Naples man on death row wants psych records released in review