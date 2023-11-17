Man convicted of killing his wife at Lower Burrell storage facility

An Apollo man has been convicted of killing his wife at a storage facility in Lower Burrell last year.

Alfred Steele, 44, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2022 shooting death of his wife, Kelly Steele.

>>> Man facing criminal homicide charges after wife’s body found at Lower Burrell storage facility

He shot his wife in the back of the head when they met at the facility. After the shooting, Steele turned himself in to state police and confessed to the crime.

“I want to thank the jury for their time and consideration shown to this case that meant so much to the family of Kelly Steele,” District Attorney A mother lost her daughter and two children lost their mother, and while this verdict will not bring her back, I hope this brings them a sense of closure and justice. I am also grateful for the professionalism and dedication shown by Assistant District Attorneys Adam Barr and Katie Ranker who prosecuted this case on behalf of the Commonwealth.”

Steele will be sentenced in the next 90 days, Ziccarelli said.

