Man convicted after killing woman in 2019 for disrespecting him, DA says

A man is convicted after he said he shot and killed a woman because she disrespected him in 2019, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

On June 14, 2019, Corrisha Teal, 26, was unloading her car at her new apartment on Birch Lake Drive in southeast Memphis. Two relatives and a friend were helping her.

Terrell Craft, 37, who also lived in the complex approached the group and looked at them without saying anything, according to a release.

According to court documents, Teal said something to him and began to walk away that’s when Craft pulled a gun and shot her four times.

Craft then pointed his gun at the three others, took a handgun from Teal’s waistband and left.

He called 911 and later told police he killed the victim in self-defense and because she had disrespected him in front of the others, according to a release.

Teal was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds to the head, back and leg, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Craft has been convicted of second-degree murder and three felony counts of aggravated assault.

