Man convicted of killing woman found strangled in McKeesport will serve life sentence

A man who was convicted in the strangulation death of a woman whose body was found near a trail in McKeesport was sentenced on Monday to life in prison with no chance for parole.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 29-year-old Daron Parks was given an additional six to 12 years in prison for charges including conspiracy and robbery of a motor vehicle in connection to the incident.

Parks is the second man to be sentenced to life for the murder of 43-year-old Tameka Dallas of Monroeville.

The Trib said a jury found Parks and co-defendant 29-year-old Romanta Yancey guilty of first-degree murder following a trial in September.

The victim’s body was found with her legs bound together at Renziehausen Park on the morning of Sept. 12, 2019.

Our partners at the Trib said the suspects wanted Dallas’ car, a 2007 silver Chevrolet Impala. Yancey had her phone number and called her the night before her murder.

Dallas met the men at an apartment in Harrison Village which belonged to Yancey’s girlfriend.

After Parks and Yancey left Dallas’ body in the park, they spent the next day driving her car. The men were spotted by license plate reading cameras in various places, including Bridgeville and Heidelberg.

Investigation showed the ligature used to tie the victim’s ankles together matched sheets taken from Yancey’s girlfriend’s apartment.

The Trib said that during the sentencing hearing for Parks, his defense attorney, Elbert Gray, told the court his client did not know Dallas. Gray said Parks was “very apologetic,” the Trib said.

“He’s just sorry that he’s even here,” Gray said.

According to the Trib, Gray said Parks had been dependent on drugs and alcohol since he was 15. Parks has two children.

Yancey was sentenced in November. He will serve life plus an additional seven to 14 years in prison.

