Man convicted in Lebanon shooting case

Nov. 8—A Wilson County Jury found a Nashville man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Mt. Juliet resident on Friday.

Jonathan Duncan, 38, was convicted on the counts of premeditated first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree murder in commission of a robbery.

The jury deliberated for three and a half hours before delivering its verdict.

Duncan was charged with the shooting of Ellis Sanders, 27, at the Rollingwood Apartments in Lebanon on May 20, 2021. According to a press release, the Lebanon police testified that they found Sanders lying in a car near the entrance of the complex, shot multiple times. Police testified that Sanders had passed from his injuries.

The police investigation resulted in Duncan being indicted by a special-called grand jury. According to the press release, Duncan was found and taken into custody in Catoosa County, Georgia.

"This was a very difficult case, rom both the investigative and prosecutorial components," 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson said in the press release. "It took excellent detective work by LPD (Lebanon Police Department) Detectives Jeremy Drennon and Stephen Huddleston to put together the pieces of what happened in this case to solve the crime. And I can't say enough about the job that Deputy District Attorneys Justin Harris and Tom Swink did in their presentation of the case to the jury in court. Both I and the people of this district are very blessed to have them as a part of my team."

The trial began on Tuesday and lasted for four days.

Harris said that the case was made more difficult because there were two different crime scenes. The case began in Nashville.

According to Harris, the case began at Thortons on Stewarts Ferry Pike. Harris said that there had been a deal of some kind, and two bags were exchanged between two cars.

There was a witness who spoke to this first scene at trial, who stated that as soon as the bags were exchanged, the two cars left Thorntons, and the truck that Duncan was driving at the time chased the other car down the road.

"We had to go through that scene to get to where we were here, because there was no DNA or fingerprints to match Jonathan Duncan to the murder here," Harris said.

Harris indicated that the incident in Nashville is what linked Duncan to the murder. Phone data was all they had to place Duncan in Lebanon at the time of the murder.

"Without the motive, and no DNA or fingerprints, this case gets a little closer, because you don't have the background that puts this person here," Harris said.

Harris said that another complicating factor of the case was that only one witness stayed at the scene of the murder, and that individual had a gun, which was not fired that night.

It took pulling footage from cameras from businesses around the apartment complexes to know who was in the vicinity when the murder took place.

"This case really started as a who done it on May 20," Harris said.

Harris said that the jury took enough time to review the testimony, and he tends to see the deliberation time equate to approximately one hour for each day of trial lasts. He said that he's seen juries take anywhere from a half an hour to eight hours to deliberate at murder trials.

For Harris, a guilty verdict is always a mixed feeling.

"You don't want to see a crime like this happen," Harris said. "You don't want to see somebody be sentenced to the type of sentence that Mr. Duncan got. You don't want to have somebody who's deceased. You don't want to have somebody who was shot and killed. I think there is a in a case like this that there's a sense of justice done for Ellis Sanders."

Duncan was sentenced to life in prison for each charge of first-degree murder.