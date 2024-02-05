Man convicted of lesser charge in 2022 murder of FAMU grad student, cheerleader

MaKayla "MK" Bryant, 22, was shot within the Providence Pointe apartment complex Wednesday evening, and later died from her injuries. She was a graduate student at Florida A&M University and was the captain of the cheerleading team.

A Leon County jury last week convicted a man for the 2022 shooting death of a 22-year-old Florida A&M University grad student and cheerleader.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Khalil Ogilvie, 28, guilty on a lesser charge of manslaughter instead of first-degree murder, which prosecutors were pursuing. That reduces the sentence he can receive; Ogilvie has a case management hearing March 4.

Oglivie shot and killed MaKayla Bryant in 2022 during a botched drug deal between the two, prosecutors say. According to the State Attorney's Office, Bryant and another woman went to sell drugs to Oglivie. He then tried to rob her at gunpoint. As she resisted, he shot her. Bryant later died in surgery.

"(Oglivie) testified and claimed (Bryant) threatened him with a gun, triggering a struggle which resulted in an accidental discharge of the firearm," court documents say.

FAMU cheerleader MaKayla Bryant receives the Outstanding Leadership Award from head coach Brandi Tatum at the Fang Awards on Monday, April 22, 2019.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said he has "nothing but respect" for the jury and its decision.

"He's certainly responsible for her demise," Campbell said. "I hope that the community recognizes that selling marijuana leads to bloodshed too often and that's what we're seeing over and over again."

At the time of her death, Bryant was studying psychology as a graduate student at FAMU. In 2020, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the same university.

Bryant also led FAMU's cheerleading team during the 2019-20 school year and was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

"She was a beautiful woman, and I'm sorry that she's gone," Campbell said.

FAMU cheerleaders MaKayla Bryant (left) and Hanna Triplett show off their dancing skills during the Frenchtown Get Down on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

