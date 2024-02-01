Man convicted of lesser charge in brazen killing of Palm Coast man in Daytona Beach

Jerome Henderson returns to the courtroom during a break on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 during his trial at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

A man who police said was one of the shooters in a brazen daytime hit on a busy Daytona Beach road last year was convicted Wednesday of the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Jerome Henderson, 21, who listed an address in Jacksonville, was on trial charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Henderson was one of two shooters who last year opened fire on Taj Butler, 24, of Palm Coast, investigators said.

The jury deliberated for about 6 1/2 hours before agreeing upon the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. After a pause, the jury then deliberated for about 15 minutes before finding Henderson guilty of being a delinquent in possession of a firearm, which carries up to 15 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols will sentence Henderson at a later date at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Outside the courtroom, Butler's family expressed disappointment and disbelief at the manslaughter verdict.

"They chased my baby down," said Jadesola Brown, who walked out of the courtroom soon after the lesser charge was announced.

A female juror, who agreed to speak to The News-Journal as she left the courthouse, said that a majority of the panel was in favor of a first- or second-degree murder conviction, but that she and some other jurors were not convinced.

"I feel that the state attorney did not provide enough evidence to show that he was guilty of first-degree murder," she said.

Hit on a busy Daytona Beach road

The killing stemmed from a dispute over a dog.

And it came to a deadly conclusion on May 31, 2023, when Butler was driving through Daytona Beach. Henderson and Devonte Smokes were following him in a black Kia Optima, police said. A red Jeep Wrangler rented by Cory Crooms appeared to follow the Kia until it turned south onto North Nova Road, a report stated. The Kia continued after Butler.

Butler was stopped in a line of traffic shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and South Nova Road when the Kia pulled up alongside his vehicle.

Smokes stuck a .45-caliber pistol out the window of the Kia and started shooting at Butler, Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio said. Henderson pointed a 9 mm out the window and started shooting, Interlicchio told jurors.

Butler was hit multiple times and later died at a hospital. Two shots were fatal, a 45-caliber wound in the torso and a second wound in the neck. But investigators could not say what caliber caused the neck wound.

Henderson's was the first case to go on trial. Smokes, 30, and Crooms, 38, were also indicted each on a charge of first-degree murder.

Two hours before Butler was shot, a witness told police that Crooms told Henderson to put on a mask and grab a gun; he passed out masks to Smokes and another man, reports note. But only Henderson, Smokes and Crooms have been charged in the shooting.

Under questioning by Defense Attorney Tony Tomas, Henderson denied shooting and killing Butler.

"Jerome, did you shoot and kill Taj Butler?" Tomas asked.

"No," Henderson said.

"Were you ever in a black Kia?" Tomas asked.

"No, sir," he said.

Henderson said that on May 31 Crooms asked him to ride with him and another man in a red Jeep, so he did. He said they just drove around for a couple of hours and went to vacuum out the car. He said they also got something to eat. He said Crooms dropped him off later that night at the apartment.

The jury watched video of Daytona Beach Police Detective Collin Howell interviewing Henderson about the shooting. In the video, Henderson denies involvement at first.

Henderson then asked Howell to turn off the video recorder, so he could tell him about an issue he had with Crooms.

Once the video was turned back on, Henderson changed his story. In the video interview, Henderson said that when they pulled alongside Butler, Smokes fired several shots at Butler. Henderson said he also fired multiple rounds with a 9 mm.

But Henderson testified on Wednesday that his confession on the video was untrue. Henderson said that he had merely been repeating what Howell told him about the shooting. Henderson said that Howell had told him he could be released within several months in time to see the birth of his daughter if he cooperated.

“He convinced you to confess to first-degree murder as a way to help you out?” Interlicchio asked.

“Yes, sir,” Henderson said.

Interlicchio told Henderson that he had said he had not seen the red Jeep before May 31. But Interlicchio showed him a still frame from a video of Henderson on May 29 picking up the Jeep at a rental place.

Interlicchio challenged Henderson on how he would know all the "intimate details" of the shooting. Henderson kept saying Howell told him.

Henderson said police were trying to say he was the shooter.

"You said you were the shooter," Interlicchio replied.

"That was a lie," Henderson said.

Interlicchio called Howell back to the stand and the detective denied coaching Henderson on what to say. He said he turned the video back on when Henderson started providing details of the shooting on his own.

Howell told Henderson that he was in a position to help himself in the situation and similar statements.

Henderson's defense attorney, Tomas, told jurors that the officer was suggesting Henderson would get some kind of benefit. Tomas also said that false confessions do happen.

The juror who spoke to The News-Journal said that she did not blame the police officer, but she felt Henderson was under the impression that he would receive some kind of "favoritism."

