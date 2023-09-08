Man convicted of manslaughter in shooting of 71-year-old Broomfield man, sentenced 24 years

Sep. 8—A man accused in the August 2021 shooting death of a 71-year-old Broomfield man has been convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 24, was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday after a six-day jury retrial, according to a 17th Judicial District Office news release.

Maestas-Sanchez shot Michael Lewis in the head when Lewis approached him as he was breaking into vehicles in the Sunridge Circle area of Broomfield on Aug. 25, 2021. Maestas-Sanchez fired at Lewis's head before fleeing the area. Lewis was pronounced on scene.

Initially, Maestas-Sanchez was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass. In April, Maestas-Sanchez was found guilty of aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal trespass but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the second-degree murder charge.

In the recent re-trial Maestas-Sanchez was tried on the second-degree murder charge. The jury found him guilty of manslaughter, a lesser charge.

"This defendant's actions were senseless, horrific and shocking," said District Attorney Brian Mason in the release. "Michael Lewis was simply looking out for his neighborhood and was brutally gunned down by this defendant."