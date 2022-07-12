Man convicted of murder in 2015 petitions to appeal to the state Supreme Court

Katie Smolen, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Jul. 12—HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former McConnellsburg man sentenced in connection with a fatal shooting at Johns-town's Solomon Homes in 2015 is seeking to appeal his case to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

A Petition for Allowance of Appeal has been filed to the court on behalf of Stanley Leo Spriggs.

Spriggs, 66, was one of three men convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Thomas Peebles at Building 5 of Solomon Homes on July 18, 2015.

Spriggs and Perry Henderson, 51, were found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related conspiracy charges in February 2017. They were later sentenced to life in state prison.

A third co-defendant, Kenneth Odell Simmons, 27, who entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in 2016, testified at the trial and was sentenced to 11 to 25 years in state prison.

Spriggs' petition to appeal to the court comes after the Superior Court denied his motion for relief filed under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

The Superior Court upheld the position of a Cambria County judge.

Spriggs' petition argued that the PCRA court had made a mistake in concluding that trial counsel was not ineffective for failing to object to the trial court's instructions regarding second-degree murder.

In an opinion issued by the Superior Court, the court agrees with the commonwealth that the PCRA court improperly treated Spriggs's application for emergency relief as timely filed.

The Superior Court affirmed the Cambria court decision that dismissed Spriggs' PCRA petition based that it was untimely.

Spriggs filed a petition to appeal to the Supreme Court two previous times on two other appeals in the case, both of which were denied.

He is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview.

Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria swings to solar as diesel costs bite

    STORY: This shrimp farm lies on the coast of Africa's biggest oil producer.However, it's not fossils fuels but solar panels that are powering the aerators and freezing equipment at this $100 million facility on the outskirts of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.It's one sign of how businesses are looking for alternatives as the cost of diesel soars.Christian Wessels is the president and co-founder of Daystar Power Energy Solutions, which has just finished installing the shrimp farm's 2MW solar power plant."We are at the beginning of what is nothing shy of a power revolution of turning to more renewables."Daystar, which is also building a 6MW plant at a factory in Lagos, says they've seen an increase in demand driven by the rise in diesel prices.Nigeria has a sclerotic national grid delivering 4,000 MW at its peak.That leaves businesses and citizens heavily reliant on diesel-powered generators.But Daystar Chief Commercial Officer Victor Ezenwoko says the price of diesel - which is not subsidized like petrol - has this year more than doubled to 800 naira a liter, or around 1.9 dollars, in some places.Most of that increase came after the start of the war in Ukraine.Ezenwoko says, as businesses try to cut costs, Daystar is expecting to double its solar installation capacity to 48 MW next year."So right now it is a game of trying to also manage expectations with customers and let them okay, there is a bit of a backlog but we are trying to see how we can accommodate, and who knows, maybe that 24MW may end up being 30 this year."However there are some difficulties in a country where solar penetration is estimated to be under 2%.The Ukraine conflict and lockdowns in China this year have disrupted global supply chains.And delivery times for some equipment have risen from three months to nine months.

  • Brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrender in deadly beating of man with traffic cone in Philadelphia

    Two brothers, 10 and 14 years old, surrendered to police Monday in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

    A disturbing incident occurred at a restaurant in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • Father turns in son after man shot in head at local AutoZone, records show

    The suspect's father told police his son came home in a panic and packed some clothes.

  • 'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Yellowstone" actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance. While working on “Dora” in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

  • Oklahoma Man Says Bigfoot Made Him Kill His Fishing Partner, Police Say

    Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation A day out hand fishing for catfish on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, has turned into a murder investigation after a man claims Bigfoot forced him to kill his friend. Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling i

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • 2 dead following police standoff in Harper Woods with barricaded gunman

    A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.

  • Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say

    The scheme erased more than $3.3 million worth of debts, Texas authorities said.

  • Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSteve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court.A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving

  • Trio of suspects in custody after chase, shooting with Spalding County deputies

    Deputies say a chase ended on W. Ellis Road with shots being fired.

  • TikTok Orbeez Challenge makes its way to Aquidneck Island and arrests pile up

    Newport and Middletown Police Departments have made a combined 10 arrests linked to the Orbeez Challenge since May.

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Criminal Fraud Case

    “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty Monday on criminal fraud charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme, according to court documents obtained by Variety. Shah — who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges — entered the plea on Monday morning in Manhattan federal court, one week ahead of […]

  • Akron police chief fears mass resignations due to false social media posts about officers

    Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said people are spreading misinformation on social media about officers and the Jayland Walker shooting and protests.

  • Trump-appointed judge rejected Steve Bannon's request to delay his contempt of Congress trial and also severely limited his defense arguments

    A federal judge refused to delay Steve Bannon's July 18 trial and made several rulings that will limit the former Trump aide's defense arguments.