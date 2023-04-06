Man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting outside an East El Paso bar

A man was convicted of murder Wednesday in connection with the 2019 fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man outside an East El Paso bar.

Elijah Jaden Covington, who was 20 years old at the time of the shooting but now is 23, was found guilty by a jury on one count of murder in connection with the Sept. 1, 2019, death of Jamaal Deontrae Jones-Aguilar.

Elijah Jaden Covington

An additional charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm against Covington previously was dismissed.

The sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin Monday. Covington is facing 99 years or life in prison.

The trial is being held in the 384th District Court with Judge Patrick Garcia presiding.

Covington and Jones-Aguilar were part of two groups who were arguing over past issues inside the Gourmet Hot Dogs bar in the Zaraplex center located at 1688 N. Zaragoza Road, El Paso Police Department officials said at the time of the shooting.

The two groups were separated by bouncers at the bar and escorted outside.

More: Juárez police arrest US citizen accused of having guns, offering $1,000 bribe

Covington and Jones-Aguilar continued arguing and then began fighting, police said.

Covington got into a black Jeep SUV, which he later exited with a rifle, according to a complaint affidavit.

He then fired multiple shots from the rifle, striking Jones-Aguilar and another man, the affidavit states.

Jones-Aguilar died at the scene, while the other man, who was not involved in the argument, suffered a nonlife-threatening bullet wound to the face, officials said.

Covington fired several more shots into the air before fleeing in the Jeep SUV.

The shooting was seen by witnesses and filmed on cellphone video, according to the affidavit.

More: El Paso crime beat: 2 shot outside Beach Bar; boy struck in hit-and-run, driver arrested

A witness identified Covington in a photo lineup as the shooter and detectives determined he had access to a black Jeep like the vehicle seen in the video, the affidavit states.

Story continues

Covington was arrested a few days later by the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit and U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 11000 block of Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

He has remained in the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond since he was booked into the jail Sept. 4, 2019, jail records show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting outside East El Paso bar