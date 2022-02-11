Man convicted of murder in 2019 Warner Robins shooting after rapper NoCap’s concert

A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a 2019 shooting in Warner Robins.

Morgan Cardelle Baker was convicted of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting on July 6, 2019 at Club Boss following a performance by rapper Kobe Crawford, known professionally as NoCap. The DA identified Baker as someone working with Crawford.

According to a press release from the Houston County District Attorney’s office, Baker and another person got into a fight with security following the performance at about 2 a.m. outside of Club Boss, then located at 532 N. Davis Drive in Warner Robins.

The pair went to a van and came back to the club entrance with guns, firing several rounds, according to the DA. One of the bullets hit Tamarco Santel Head, 38, killing him.

“Today the Houston County Jury rendered a verdict that speaks the truth. We are grateful to our community, our law enforcement and those who stand to protect us from senseless violent crime,” Houston County acting District Attorney William Kendall said. “Today’s verdict is one that sends a message that violent crime in Houston County, Georgia will not be tolerated.”

Judge Katherine K. Lumsden sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Det. Joshua Dokes of the Warner Robins Police Department headed the investigation into the murder. Baker was prosecuted by Houston County Assistant District Attorneys Sandra Matson and Justin Duane.