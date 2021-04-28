Man convicted of murder 30 years ago paroled

Apr. 28—HIGH POINT — A Georgia man convicted of murder 30 years ago in the shooting of a High Point woman was paroled earlier this month.

Paul Daniel Harvey, 62, will serve five years on parole, said John Bull, a public information officer for the state Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission in Raleigh.

Harvey was convicted of second-degree murder in Guilford County Superior Court in the March 1991 shooting of Mary Katherine Helms, 37. The High Point Enterprise reported at the time that Harvey shot Helms, a former girlfriend, outside Country Roads Tavern on S. College Drive, which is now no longer in business.

Harvey, who was from Hampton, Georgia, was sentenced in June 1991 to life in prison.

The state later passed a sentencing law known as structured sentencing that eliminated parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the parole commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders such as Harvey who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Harvey had a nonviolent criminal record before his second-degree murder conviction. He was convicted for worthless check and drug possession charges in Davidson and Randolph counties dating back to 1985, according to N.C. Department of Public Safety records.