Man convicted of murder in Brooks County

Dec. 6—QUITMAN — A man was convicted of murder Wednesday in Brooks County in a 2022 shooting case, the district attorney said.

Roberto Andablo Gaona, 32, was convicted of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Yessica Baena Torres, said District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Sentencing will be Jan. 8 at the Brooks County courthouse. Shealey said the case does not qualify for the death penalty.

Before noon May 1, 2022, Torres was found dead in a vehicle near the intersection of Troupville and Studstill roads in Brooks County, authorities said.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct the death investigation.

Gaona was arrested two days later by U.S. marshals in McAllen, Texas, the GBI reported.

Torres and Gaona had an infant child together, according to the GBI.

