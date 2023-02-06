Man convicted of murder in New Year’s Day 2020 drive-by shooting in North Sacramento

A Sacramento jury convicted a man of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at a North Sacramento apartment complex.

Tamon “Malik” Rodgers and his family were visiting friends in the complex parking lot Jan. 1, 2020, when Brelen Ray Page, now 25, drove by multiple times, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

On his final pass, authorities said, Page fired a 9mm handgun six to eight times at Rodgers.

One of the rounds hit Rodgers in the head and he died in the hospital three days later.

Detectives identified Page’s vehicle and he was taken into custody the next day, prosecutors said.

An unregistered handgun was found in the vehicle, according to authorities, and was analyzed by the District Attorney’s Crime Lab and identified as the weapon used in the murder.

Page is at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at a March 3 hearing.