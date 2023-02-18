Man convicted of murder may gain parole

Feb. 18—HIGH POINT — A High Point man who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison when he was 19 is being considered for parole.

German Jermaine Grace, 49, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the Dec. 9, 1992, death of Kevin Hodgin, 35.

Hodgin was shot three times, twice in the head, 10 steps from the Domino's Pizza shop on Kirkwood Street where he worked as a delivery driver.

The murder weapon had been stolen five days earlier during a burglary at a High Point police officer's house.

Grace and two friends testified at Grace's trial that they had been playing cards together long past the time when Hodgin was killed, but four men charged along with Grace testified that Grace killed Hodgin.

Grace is currently being held in the Davidson Correctional Center near Lexington, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The state's current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole only for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Grace is being considered for parole through the state's Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison.