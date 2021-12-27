Man convicted of murder now accused of killing mother of his child, Maryland cops say

A woman was killed in a Christmas Day shooting by the father of her child, Maryland police say.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25 in Hagerstown, which is about 75 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. First responders found Tristen Shifflett, 37, shot inside the home and she was transported to a hospital, where she died, according to a news release from the Hagerstown Police Department.

Investigators learned Shifflett’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall, shot her in the neck during a fight, police say. Marshall, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, fled after the shooting and was taken into custody early Dec. 26 in Berkeley County, West Virginia, according to police.

Marshall, who shares a young child with Shifflett, was charged with first-degree murder and “numerous other related charges,” police say. The boy was taken by Child Protective Services and arrangements have been made for his housing.

Police say Marshall was convicted of 2nd-degree murder stemming from a 2004 homicide in Hagerstown, and he had been out of prison for about two years. He was 17 at the time of the 2004 homicide of a 46-year-old man, who was beat to death, the Herald-Mail reported.

Marshall was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but a judge reduced the sentence to 21 years due to “positive progress in prison and (Marshall having) accepted full responsibility for the crime,” according to the Associated Press.

Following his release, he was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for a separate assault incident involving Shifflett, Hagerstown police say. Court documents show he was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and endangering welfare of children in November.

Loved ones say Shifflett was the mother of five children.

“I know you will be watching over them and guiding them through,” one friend said on Facebook. “You were one hell of a momma.”

Man runs over girlfriend, then sits in his truck as onlookers help her, Montana cops say

Man gets life in prison in death of waitress ex-girlfriend at Bob Evans: Ohio officials

Woman escapes as ex-boyfriend starts shooting at her and her date, Utah officials say