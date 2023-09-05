Man convicted in murder, robbery of 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland

[Source]

A man accused in the murder and robbery of a 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland, California, in 2021 was found guilty last week.

Background: Teaunte Bailey, 28, was one of two men arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which took place at the intersection of Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street near Lake Merritt on March 9, 2021. The elderly victim, identified as Pak Ho, was out for his morning walk when Bailey punched him, stole his valuables and fled in a getaway vehicle.

Ho fell and struck his head on the concrete after the brutal punch. He suffered a brain injury that took his life two days later.

More from NextShark: Sisters Help Save Asian Man Being Beaten, Robbed in Oakland

The verdict: Bailey was convicted of first and second-degree murder and robbery, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced last Thursday. Meanwhile, 59-year-old Demetrius “Elbert” Britton — who is accused of driving the getaway car — was acquitted of first and second-degree murder.

What’s next: Bailey faces a sentence of 32 years to life in prison. Britton, on the other hand, is expected to receive a verdict for his robbery charge this month.

More from NextShark: Jeremy Lin ‘Deeply Honored’ to Be Selected as Harvard’s 2021 Class Day Speaker

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

San Diego launches inaugural ‘United Against Hate Week’

Japan's Supreme Court rules against government's restroom restrictions for transgender employee