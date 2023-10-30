Man convicted in murder, robbery of Decatur man who disappeared in 2020, DA says

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced on Thursday that Dwayne Brewer, 28, has been convicted in a 2020 murder of a man who went missing out of Decatur.

Brewer was accused in the murder of Andrew Keegan, 29, back in August of 2020.

In 2020, authorities said Keegan was last seen leaving a friend’s house in East Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 16 at about 9:30 p.m. riding a black 2015 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle.

On Thursday, the DA revealed that Brewer and Carlos Ivey, 27, lured Keegan into a fake drug deal with the intention of robbing him.

According to the investigation, Ivey lured Keegan to the home he shared with Brewer and a third roommate on Shadowridge Drive SE in Atlanta.

Keegan arrived on his motorcycle. Then, the two men attacked him by hitting him with a hammer, and suffocating him to death.

The DA said Brewer and Ivey hid Keegan’s body in their basement until their roommate went to sleep.

The two men then drove to a nearby park and buried Keegan in a shallow grave in a wooded area, concealing his death for five months.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor showed Brewer and Ivey leaving multiple times in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2020, to dispose of evidence and Keegan’s body.

The next day, the DA said the two men traveled to Keegan’s apartment on North Candler Street in Decatur to steal drugs and approximately $20,000.

On Aug. 20, 2020, the surveillance footage captured a U-Haul, rented by Brewer, arriving at their home and recorded the sound of a motorcycle being loaded onto the truck. On Aug. 21, a Gwinnett County Police Officer discovered the motorcycle hidden in some brush with the tag removed.

That same day, the defendants traveled to Tybee Island.

On their way back to Atlanta on Aug. 23, they disposed of Keegan’s safe, a shotgun, and a pistol. The safe was eventually recovered by divers in Magnolia Springs State Park.

The DA said on Sept. 8, 2020, Brewer and Ivey purchased one-way tickets to Puerto Rico where they were apprehended on Oct. 4, 2020, and extradited.

Brewer has been sentenced to life in prison plus 90 years.

The DA said Brewer is facing charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Robbery by Force, False Imprisonment, three counts of Tampering with Evidence, Concealing the Death of Another, and Burglary in the First stemming from an incident on Aug. 16, 2020.

Ivey pled guilty to a reduced charge of Voluntary Manslaughter, Robbery by Force, Concealing the Death of Another, and Burglary in the First Degree on March 10, 2021.

Ivey received a sentence of 30 years to serve in custody.

