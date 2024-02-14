Man convicted of murder in Rochester freed after legal error

A man convicted in a 2015 homicide in Rochester was released from prison after the conviction was thrown out.

Terrence Lewis in 2018 was convicted of second-degree murder in the drive-by shooting death of Johnny Washington and was sentenced to serve 22 years to life in state prison.

Washington, 29, was shot multiple times at Sixth and Bay streets around 10:15 a.m. May 26, 2015. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

In November 2017, Lewis was serving time for a federal drug conviction at a federal prison in Pennsylvania when he was indicted for Washington’s homicide. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail in January 2018 and was arraigned in Monroe County Court. While awaiting trial, Lewis was taken back to federal prison in Pennsylvania.

A state Supreme Court judge ruled that the move was a violation of a provision of the federal Interstate Agreement on Detainer's (IAD) Law, which says if a trial is not held on an indictment before a prisoner is returned to the original place of imprisonment, the case must be dismissed.

“The harsh reality is that despite a jury of 12 members of our community determining, after hearing all of the evidence set before them, that defendant is guilty of the murder of Johnny C. Washington, this administrative jail decision made based on jail population and timing, not the law, unequivocally entitles defendant to dismissal of the murder in the second degree indictment with prejudice under the exacting requirements of the anti-shuttling provisions of the IAD," Acting state Supreme Court Justice Stephen T. Miller wrote in the document, dated Feb. 5, 2024.

Lewis was released from the Five Points Correctional Facility, a maximum security state prison in Seneca County, earlier this month, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"To the family and friends of Mr. Johnny Washington, there are no words to take away the pain you are justly feeling that undoubtedly comes with the lack of fairness being served based on this decision, which violates the principles of justice,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a written news release. “I extend my sincere apology.”

Any deviation from the IAD Law is subject to strict consequences, said sheriff's spokeswoman Amy Young. No legal argument was ever raised before, during or after the trial about the transfer, she said.

The Sheriff's Office said it outlined steps the department has taken to prevent this sort of incident from occurring again, including:

Conducting an audit pursuant to IADs to identify whether there were any individuals, currently or formerly incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail, dating back to 2018, in on an IAD; the audit revealed there were no other incarcerated individuals held on an IAD

Conducting a review of our transfer procedures

Providing training on the IAD Law to staff responsible for transferring incarcerated individuals. MCSO also implemented a new procedure that indicates anytime MCSO transfers an incarcerated individual out of state, awaiting trial in Monroe County, MCSO notifies the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the judge assigned to the case prior to the relocation.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Terrence Lewis murder conviction vacated after legal error