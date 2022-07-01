Man convicted of murder in "senseless" shooting of father of 3

Jul. 1—A jury convicted a Brunswick man of murder Wednesday for the shooting death of a father of three, a killing prosecutors described as "senseless gun violence," according to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

Ramondria Jalone Johnson Jr., 30, was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property.

Judge Robert Guy presided over the murder trial, which began June 22.

Hill's sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

Johnson shot and killed 27-year-old Alfred Hill late on the night of Oct. 23, 2020, after the two men got into an argument on R Street outside Mercer-Atlama Apartments. Hill was with friends and family during a memorial gathering for a friend standing beside a cousin's SUV.

After an exchange of harsh words between the two, Hill's cousin heard Johnson say, "I've got mine," an apparent reference to a handgun, according to testimony.

Johnson fired three times, striking Hill twice, including a round that reached Johnson's lung and caused fatal internal bleeding. The third bullet struck the SUV.

Johnson fled.

The wounded Hill staggered down the street. Brunswick police found him lying in a residential lawn a block away on Lee Street.

Hill was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

Johnson surrendered to authorities the next day at the Glynn County Detention Center.

"This is another case of senseless gun violence that is plaguing our country, our state, and Brunswick in particular these days," said prosecuting attorney Nigel Lush, the Brunswick DA's chief assistant.

"In the past, people would get into a dispute and resolve their differences with a fist fight. Today, someone pulls out a gun and the consequences become tragic. Mr. Hill is the father of three children who will grow up without him in their lives. Our prayers are with his family and friends."