Man convicted of murder, sentenced to life in 2021 Wilson County fatal shooting

A Mt. Juliet man was found guilty of first-degree murder last week and sentenced to life in prison in Wilson County, according to the district attorney’s office of the 15th judicial district.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office squad car.

Lucian A. Clemmons, 41, was charged in connection with the March 2021 shooting on Cedar Grove Church Road, just off Nonaville Road. Clemmons had gotten into a verbal altercation with the victim, James Ray Huddleston, 55, before his death, authorities said.

The argument occurred outside, according to the investigation. The victim picked up groceries and went into the home and Clemmons followed inside, firing five shots, according to the prosecution.

There were witnesses to the shooting, investigators noted.

In addition to the murder charge, Clemmons was also convicted of reckless endangerment because one of the fired bullets struck a couch a 10-year-old child was on as well as aggravated assault for pointing a gun at another adult. The child was not injured.

A separate sentencing hearing will be held on those convictions, according to the district attorney’s office.

