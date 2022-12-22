Man convicted of murder set for release

Dec. 22—THOMASVILLE — A High Point man who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago in the beating death of a Thomasville man is set for release on parole in a little more than a month.

Jeffery Lynn Spivey, 54, was sentenced to life plus 14 years in June 1989 after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Travis C. Coleman, 47, of Fisher Ferry Road. He was also convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny.

During the trial, Spivey admitted he hit Coleman with a baseball bat numerous times and then stole several items from Coleman's house.

He also admitted to an armed robbery of another person at a later date.

Although Spivey was sentenced to life in prison, the state law that eliminated parole took effect on Oct. 1, 1994, so people convicted of crimes that took place earlier than that are still eligible for parole.

The N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission said Wednesday that Spivey's release from prison has been set for Feb. 6. He's currently being held in the Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records available online.

Spivey has been taking part in the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program intended to help inmates prepare for the transition out of prison, the commission said.