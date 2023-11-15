Man convicted of murder in stabbing death of 34-year-old Boston man who was protecting girlfriend

A Suffolk County jury convicted Karoon Brown, 51, of first-degree murder in the 2021 stabbing death of a Boston man who was attempting to protect his girlfriend from Brown and two other men, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Brown is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted for the murder of 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia in August 2021.

On the morning of August 8, 2021, Brown and his co-defendants, Derrell Sanford, 28, and Dravon Robinson, 38, were driving through Roxbury when they exited their vehicle and approached Garcia’s girlfriend. When Garcia ran over to defend his girlfriend, Brown, Sanford and Robinson beat and stabbed him. Garcia was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

“This was a cold, cruel murder preceded by nothing more than a man seeing his girlfriend in a threatening situation and coming to her aid. I thank the jury for their verdict and I offer my deepest sympathies to Ricardo Garcia’s family and friends,” Hayden said.

Sanford and Robinson are scheduled for trial on January 8.

Brown will be sentenced on Monday. Victim impact statements are expected to be delivered at the sentencing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

