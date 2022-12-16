Man convicted of murder without pulling trigger seeks prison release; attorneys present arguments

Dec. 16—At 80 years old, Doris Shotwell has experienced many merry Christmases. This year, however, there's one gift that would be the "best ever," she said.

It would be her son's release from a roughly 40-year prison sentence for a murder in which he didn't kill the victim. Shotwell expressed her hopes Thursday after attorneys argued about Cedric Struggs' case before Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp. He took the arguments under submission and will release his decision at a later date.

Struggs could be resentenced to time served and be released from prison almost immediately, or his petition could be denied.

Struggs and two co-defendants went into Hudson Oil gas station July 16, 1980 for a robbery. Ronald Robinson, the cousin of Struggs, ending up killing Alfred Joe Dishman and shooting at Nettie Sanchez, who was struck but survived.

In 1980, the law allowed co-conspirators in an underlying crime to be tried for murder if they were present when a shooting happened despite not pulling a trigger. Since then, the law has changed the definition of felony murder.

The passage of Senate Bill 1437, which became effective in 2020, now requires a defendant to have committed the killing or had the intent to kill; aided or abetted the actual killer; be a major participant in the crime; and act with reckless indifference to human life.

Deputy Public Defender Cynda L. Bunton said Deputy District Attorney Michael Caves failed to prove her client was a "major participant" and "acted with reckless indifference to human life."

Caves conceded Struggs was not the killer.

Bunton presented "rap sheets" of two key witnesses who testified against Struggs in an effort to discredit their statements. She added Struggs was in a doorway far from the shooter and never did any "menacing actions" to indicate he was involved in the robbery.

"It appeared be a very spontaneous thing," she added of the incident.

She also asked Pulskamp to consider how Struggs had barely turned 18 when the crime occurred and a doctor's reports showing a "developmental delay."

"My client was a follower and not a leader," Bunton noted. "He tended to want to fit in and so went along with an older individual ... to participate in a robbery."

"There's no evidence that my client acted with intent to kill," she continued. "Period."

Prosecutor Caves cautioned the court about using the doctor's reports without allowing him to cross-examine the information provided.

And, Struggs went along with the other co-defendants after the shooting despite seeing someone dying, another person struck with a bullet and another shot at, he said. Struggs and others shared the money seized during the robbery, and he created an alibi for himself and others to show he was out of town, he added.

"We don't have a smoking gun" to show an intent to kill, Caves said. "But we do have a substantial amount of circumstantial evidence."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.