Man convicted of murdering GA couple says he’s killed at least 6 more

A man who pled guilty last month to murdering a well-known couple in Macon confessed to several more murders in Georgia during the investigation, according to WXGA.

Charles ‘Bobo’ Rowland was convicted of killing Fred and Peggy White last year during a burglary of their home. The couple was found shot to death a quarter mile from their Twiggs County property.

Rowland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But since the investigation leading to his arrest, Rowland has implicated himself in at least nine other murders across the state, according to the Macon Telegraph.

WXGA reports that Rowland started admitting to other murders in Georgia during the course of 20 hours of interviews with investigators.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Rowland told investigators he bludgeoned three people to death in a boarding house in Bibb County in 2020.

He also told them he was responsible for a killing in Atlanta as well as two unsolved shootings in Macon. He also claimed to have stomped another person to death in Macon, according to Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum.

Mitchum said most of the murders appear to have happened in the last five years and the motive was robbery.

“He’s very cold,” Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum said about Rowland. “You can tell that, he’s not very remorseful about anything.”

Investigators have not released details about the murder Rowland said he committed in Atlanta.

So far, Rowland has not been charged with the murders at the boarding house, though the Bibb County district attorney’s office said they are looking into his claims.

According to Georgia prison records, Rowland previously served 12 years for aggravated assault against a police officer and 15 years for armed robbery in Bibb County. He was in jail from June of 1990 to July of 1999, then again from November of 2001 to April of 2013.