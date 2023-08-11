Man convicted of murdering transgender woman after dispute over $20 at Lithonia motel

A Lithonia man who prosecutors say shot a woman to death over $20 has been convicted of murder.

Jurors convicted 24-year-old Deontavious Brewer on charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated assault Thursday.

Kenneth “Peaches” Armstrong, 39, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Knights Inn on Panola Road in Lithonia on Nov. 11, 2020. Armstrong identified as a transgender woman. Damon Allen was also inside the hotel room, but wasn’t harmed.

Allen told police and Armstrong were asleep when he heard gunshots from outside the room. Allen said he didn’t see the shooter, but knew who it was because of an ongoing battle between Brewer, his co-defendant Terrel Battle, 29, another transgender woman, over money.

Battle and Armstrong had been longtime friends and referred to each other as sisters. Prosecutors said Armstrong had lent Battle $20, but then refused to give her another $20.

Surveillance video showed Brewer get out of the passenger seat of a silver BMW, walk to the victim’s room and fire 11 rounds through the window. At the same time, Battle pulled the car around to the back side of the motel and propped open the passenger-side door. Brewer then ran back to the waiting car and the pair drove away.

Family members alerted detectives that Battle and Brewer may have been involved in the shooting. They were arrested together at an apartment in Atlanta.