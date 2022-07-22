Man convicted of murdering victim in Memphis motel lobby, DA says

A man was convicted Thursday in the shooting death of another man inside a Memphis motel lobby in 2018, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

A Criminal Court jury convicted Travis Haynes, aka Travis Cleveland, 35, on counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bond and will be sentenced in August, the DA said.

The incident happened at the Garden Inn at American Way and Lamar around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2018.

Witnesses said Haynes bumped into the victim at the entry door to the lobby, leading to a confrontation.

According to the DA, Haynes pulled a pistol and began shooting, striking the victim, a 30-year-old man, at least nine times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Witnesses gave police a description of Haynes, who was found walking near the motel and was taken into custody, the DA said.

He gave the police a statement about the confrontation with the victim.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman and Felony Asst. Paige Munn of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit which handles cases involving violent crimes committed by gang members, homicides, robberies, kidnappings, rapes, and narcotics trafficking.

